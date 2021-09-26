iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,007 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after buying an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

