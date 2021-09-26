iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,660,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

