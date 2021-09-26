iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

