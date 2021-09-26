iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $187,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 171.1% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $263.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $188.32 and a one year high of $269.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

