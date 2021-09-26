iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

IWL stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $109.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

