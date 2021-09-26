iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.58

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 12042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

