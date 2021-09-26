Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Cut by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.05.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.