James P. Tobin Purchases 1,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 41.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

