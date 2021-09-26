Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.35. 860,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,764. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

