Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

