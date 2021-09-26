Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.