Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,177,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 2,875.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

NYSE:SE opened at $340.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.39. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

