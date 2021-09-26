Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.89 Billion Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.39% of Adobe worth $3,888,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE opened at $622.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

