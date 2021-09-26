Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $350,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

D stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

