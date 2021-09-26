Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.65% of DexCom worth $682,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $560.74 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,740 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,924. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

