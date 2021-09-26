Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,284 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,495,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,284 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,328,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,782.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,583.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.41 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

