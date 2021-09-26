Jennison Associates LLC Sells 907,583 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 907,583 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.60% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,709,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $432.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

