John Feliks Burzynski Buys 10,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,042,776.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

TSE OSK opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

