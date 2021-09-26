JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to Neutral

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRBMF. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

