JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.
NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
