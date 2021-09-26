JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.