JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on Repsol and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

