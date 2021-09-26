Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JDG opened at GBX 7,540 ($98.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £476.23 million and a P/E ratio of 58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,756.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,336.45. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 4,846.40 ($63.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,690 ($100.47).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JDG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.