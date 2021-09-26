JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

MTB stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

