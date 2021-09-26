JustInvest LLC Invests $277,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.