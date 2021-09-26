JustInvest LLC Invests $295,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 146,365 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.40 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

