JustInvest LLC Purchases 428 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

NYSE WEX opened at $171.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.66. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

