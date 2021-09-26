JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

