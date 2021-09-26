JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $388.09 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.