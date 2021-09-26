JustInvest LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at $3,111,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Loews by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 28.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of L opened at $52.96 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.