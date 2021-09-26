K21 Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, K21 has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $507,780.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,020,664 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.