Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Kadant worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kadant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $223.50.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

