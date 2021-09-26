KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Achieves $9.52 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $1,397.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005364 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00052903 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

