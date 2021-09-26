Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $636.14 million and a P/E ratio of 28.88. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

