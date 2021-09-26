Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Kaspien has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Kaspien worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

