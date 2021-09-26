KickToken (KICK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00131478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043890 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,491,211,844 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

