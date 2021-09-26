Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

