Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.04.

KIM opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

