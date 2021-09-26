Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNTE opened at $22.67 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $990.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

