Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.95.

OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

