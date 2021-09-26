Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.95.
OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64.
About Knight Therapeutics
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.