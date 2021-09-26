Korea Investment CORP Acquires 154,100 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

