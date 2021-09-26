Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 620,253 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

