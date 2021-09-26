Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 212,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.51.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

