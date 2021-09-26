Korea Investment CORP Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.