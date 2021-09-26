Korea Investment CORP Purchases 199,900 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 925.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.