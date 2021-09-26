Korea Investment CORP Sells 900 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roku were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $321.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.