Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 482,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 40.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.14 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

