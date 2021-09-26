Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 245 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $349.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

