Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $33,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $316,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,115,031. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.