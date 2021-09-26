Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.81 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

