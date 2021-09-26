Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 958.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 666,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 603,600 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 146,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 9,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

