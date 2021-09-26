Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $894,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.